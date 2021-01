PM Modi visits National Library in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23 visited National Library in Kolkata.

He was welcomed by Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and was accompanied by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

PM Modi paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhavan.

On occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose PM Modi will address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations.