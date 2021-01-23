Larry King dies at age 87

Legend radio and tv host Larry King died this morning at age 87.

Zeiger, had a career spanning nearly 60 years in television and radio... most notably, he hosted "larry king live" on c-n-n from 1985 through 2010.

King was hospitalized earlier this month after testing positive for covid-19.

The cause of his death is unclear... but he suffered a number of medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks, diabetes and lung cancer.

The passing of baseball hall of famer hank aaron marks the 10th member that the national baseball hall of fame has lost since april of last year.