Larry King dies at age 87

TV icon Larry King dies at 87
Television legend Larry King has died at the age of 87.
Zeiger, had a career spanning nearly 60 years in television and radio... most notably, he hosted "larry king live" on c-n-n from 1985 through 2010.
King was hospitalized earlier this month after testing positive for covid-19.
The cause of his death is unclear... but he suffered a number of medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks, diabetes and lung cancer.
Larry King, legendary talk show host has died at the age of 87. King hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for over 25 years.