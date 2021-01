COVID vaccine is 99% safe, important to get vaccinated: Telangana Health Min

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on January 23, the Health Medical and Family Welfare Minister of Telangana, Eatala Rajender spoke on COVID- 19 vaccination drive.

Rajender said, "The COVID-19 vaccine is 99% safe and it is important to get vaccinated.

I believe that everyone will come forward for it in coming days."