Pep Guardiola hails Man City response after Cheltenham threatened huge cup shock
Pep Guardiola hails Man City response after Cheltenham threatened huge cup shock

Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City’s attitude after their major FA Cup scareat Cheltenham.

Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres struck in the final10 minutes to secure a 3-1 win and avoid embarrassment.