Keep working to strengthen India: PM Modi to NCC, NSS cadets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24 attended a program organised for his interaction with the NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and artists participating in the Republic Day Parade.

While remembering and giving example of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he told NCC and NSS cadets to keep working for the betterment of the country and to strengthen the country.