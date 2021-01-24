Dr. Deborah Birx speaks out about Trump WH shortcomings

In a new interview with CBS, Dr. Deborah Birx says she saw Trump “presenting graphs that I never made” and laments “parallel data streams.” Dr. Seema Yasmin reacts to Birx’s “apology tour” by saying it’s “frustrating” and “painful” to hear former officials only speaking out after the end of the Trump administration.