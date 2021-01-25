SUNY ONEONTA STUDENTS RETURNING TO CAMPUS

It's been a long five months since SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras rushed to SUNY Oneonta in late August for what was, at the time, one of the nation's first COVID outbreaks on a college campus.

Virtual classes begin tomorrow for the spring semester....and in a week...'in-person classes' finally resume...after a four month break.

News channel two's gary liberatore was at suny oneonta's alumni field house today...as suny chancellor jim malatras took a tour if the school's new covid testing site.

(gary liberatore, news channel 2) tc : 27:25 "chancellor malatras is confident that this semester will go well here, especially with this testing here in the field house.

But he says in the end it is all going to come down to student behavior."

Back to school here is a two pronged approach.

The testing is in place...every student, faculty and staff member must get tested once a week.

And...the disciplinary measures are now in place for any student that violates the code of conduct as far as covid guidelines go...including no parties!

None (take cg: jim malatras, suny chancellor) tc : 14:52 "we put together a really tough comprehensive plan for keeping our campus is open.

Mandatory testing on all of our college campuses, regular screening of all of our students, masks have to be worn at all times no matter if youre socially distance or not.

Uniform compliance documents.

Unfortunately some students early and violated the rules which led to spread, we have sort of gotten rid of that problem by uniform compliance."

Back in early september...more than 700 confirmed cases of covid-19 broke out, mostly among students.

Malatras and school officials said at the time the outbreak was due to on- and off- campus parties.

Tc : 18:34 "comes down to personal responsibility.

You can put all the rules in place but if people are unwlinto follow the rules, positivity love goes right through the roof."

Even student representatives are hopeful that the threat of expulsion will be enough to keep even the youngest of students from doing the wrong thing that could lead to this campus shutting down yet again.

The school's external affairs personnel have been talking with studnets themselves as they arrive back on campus.

(take cg: gabrielle cecere, suny oneonta junior) tc : 25:11 "specifically the ones off campus in order to say hey just so you know something is going to happen if you go and do what you wanna do.

Just having those protocols in place as a big deal in order to prevent."

Finally, chancellor malatras says there is concern when it comes to the new strains of covid that have been found in the uk...south africa and brazil which are believed to be much more contagious.

The uk strain has been found in the u.s., including here in new york state.

Tc : 22:26 "the suny upstate medical saliva test picks up all strains, so the good thing is we'll be able to know if we have those strains on our campus because we can pick up those under our test.

We are working with the state health department to see how thats going right now, i think theyve been updating it some something like 25 to 30 people in the state of new york who have tested positive for those strains, but that is something to monitor for sure."

Virtual classes begin on monday, and in-person classes resume a week from now on february 1st.

