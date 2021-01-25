800 MILES FROM BUFFALO, BILLS FANS GATHER FOR AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

The Rocket City Bills Backers formally organized in 2003 and now have more than 200 members.

Cow this evening the tampa bay buccaneers defeated the buffalo bills to clinch their first super bowl appearance since 2002 -- where they'll face the kansas city chiefs.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live in studio after watching the game with some area bills fans, max?

The rocket city bills backers have been watching games at baumhowers in huntsville for several years -- and while the result wasn't what they hoped for this game was special since it put them in position they had't been in more than two decades... nats from wings and beer to hats and jerseys -- you might confuse baumhowers with a buffalo spot when the rocket city bills backers are around.

Formally organized with a facebook group in 2003 -- the backers started with about 12 people but that has since grown to more than 200.

"oh, it's the best thing ever."

Organizer david mccarty says -- even hundreds of miles away from western new york -- there is a real sense of community within the group.

"and it's just a simple go bills and you're family, out of the gate, you're family."

Bills season ticket holder edward carney normally spends his weekends truckin up to buffalo to watch home games -- but this year --with no fans allowed in the stadium -- he says hanging out with the backers has been a great alternative.

"having an opportunity somewhere local with fellow bills fans that can commiserate the bad times and enjoy the good times that we're having now is a great way to at least spend one day a week and like i said, they're a great group."

One game away from the super bowl for the first time in more than 25 years...they celebrated the highs... and suffered through the lows... together.

"family over everything is what it comes down to.

We're always here to help each other no matter what and when it comes down to it, its for the love of the game and love of each other, that's really what it is.

Its the city of community love out of buffalo and we just spread it wherever we go" so it won't be the bills in the super bowl this year -- but two sundays from today will be one for the ages with tom brady and patrick mahomes squaring off -- we'll have the highlights from todays championship games coming up