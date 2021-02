A former nursery nurse uses her make-up skills during lockdown

A former nursery nurse who taught herself make-up skills by paintingchildren’s faces at work is using her incredible talent to transform herselfinto famous people.

Toni-Louise Fay's knack for face painting, which saw herbeing booked for children's birthday parties, has come into its own during theCovid-19 lockdowns, when she has made herself up as everyone from BorisJohnson to Eminem.