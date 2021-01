Republic Day parade: Preparations underway at Tikri border

Ahead of tractor rally on 72nd Republic Day, preparations are underway at the Tikri border.

Farmers' agitation against the three agriculture laws entered 61st Day on January 25.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had said that the tractor rally is dedicated to the soldiers.

Delhi Police and farmers' union have mutually agreed on 3 routes for the rally.

The country will celebrate Republic Day on January 26.