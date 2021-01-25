Police noticing trend in string of shootings

When one shooting happens, more aren't far to follow.

This month's string of shootings in Tippecanoe County has police noticing a trend.

Believed to be related -- police are noticing a trend.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the studio to explain.

Micah?

I spoke with a lafayette police officer who says it's not uncommon to see several unrelated shootings happen within a pocket of time.

But (why( this happens is hard to pinpoint.

On tuesday january 13th, a man was shot and killed outside his home in lafayette.

This marked the first homicide of the year in tippecanoe county.

The following wednesday, west lafayette police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex.

This case is being investigated as a homicide after the victim was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Then last friday, lafayette police launched another homicide investigation for a body found near the jesco hills neighborhood.

Sgt.

Ian o'shields says police have been responding quickly and are doing the best they can.

Gun violence is obviously extremely dangerous and we really truly do everything we can to investigate it and obviously, you know, we try to deter it and prevent it but unfortunately we can't be everywhere.

One secret weapon that police have found useful in solving these cases is "at home" recording devices.

Resident who are able to get visual images of these shootings have been a huge help for officers.

O'shields was not able to pinpoint exactly when or what time of year shootings tend to happen.

But he says these crimes most often happen among people who know each other.

Reporting in studio, micah upshaw.

News 18.