House to send impeachment article to the Senate on Monday

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump gets in motion Monday when the House impeachment managers will walk the impeachment article to the Senate, even though the substance of the trial has been put off for another two weeks.

What makes the process unique this time is the fact that trump is not only the only president to be impeached twice, but also the only president to face a trial after leaving office.

Today, the house impeachment managers will deliver the single article of impeachment to the senate.

From there, senators will be sworn in as members of the impeachment court tuesday.

However, the impeachemnt trial against trump won't start until february 8- th.

This allows impeachment managers and trump's legal team plenty of time to prepare for their side.

When it comes to the actual vote, a two- thirds majority of the senate is needed.

That means 67 senators.

If you remember, democrats currently hold 50 seats in the senate.

So, another 17 from the gop's side would need to join with democrats to convict mr. trump.

Many democrats want to hold former president trump accountable for the violent riots on capitol hill earlier this month.

