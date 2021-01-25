Delhi Lt. Governor's message to citizens on 72nd Republic Day

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal has extended his warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Delhi and nation ahead of the 72nd anniversary of Indian Republic.

LG said that with ten months of determined efforts against COVID-19, today we are moving towards restoring normalcy in all the areas.

On this occasion, he particularly appreciated and thanked the efforts made by all the corona warriors, doctors, administrative officers, health workers, teachers, police, armed forces and Para Military forces, civil defence volunteers.

Entire nation will be celebrating the 72nd Republic Day tomorrow.