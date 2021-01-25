Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 63.7% and shares of Conns up about 0.7% on the day.

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 12.8%.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 5.7% as a group, led by Express, trading higher by about 106.9% and Designer Brands, trading up by about 23.5% on Monday.