Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Defense Stocks

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 1 views
In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 20.6%.

Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 81.9% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 0.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led by Ammo, trading higher by about 30.9% and L3harris Technologies, trading up by about 0.6% on Wednesday.

