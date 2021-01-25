Former Patriots Teammates Rooting For Tom Brady In Super Bowl

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty are among Tom Brady's former teammates rooting for the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.
WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
