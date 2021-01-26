The Snoopy Show Trailer

The Snoopy Show Season 1 — Official Trailer - Apple TV+ - The Peanuts gang is back with a brand new show!

Catch all six episodes of The Snoopy Show coming on February 5.

Starring the world’s most famous Beagle, and his best bud, Woodstock.

He’s a dog like no other — whether he’s flying high in the sky, or searching for treasure at the bottom of the sea, he’s always up to something fun.

So gather your gang, and get ready to follow along with The Snoopy Show, only on Apple TV+.

Song: "Do Something Crazy (Good Vibes Only)” by Outasight (ft.

Cook Classics)