HBO Max Developing 'Harry Potter' Live-Action TV Series | THR News

A 'Harry Potter' live-action TV series is in early development at HBO Max.
Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that executives have had a series of meetings with writers with the goal of bringing the blockbuster franchise to television.
A 'Harry Potter' live-action TV series is in early development at HBO Max.
Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that executives have had a series of meetings with writers with the goal of bringing the blockbuster franchise to television.
'Harry Potter' TV Series Reportedly
Being Planned for HBO Max.
According to 'The Hollywood Reporter' and 'Variety,' a..