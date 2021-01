Parents react after lockdown at Vinita High School

ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED THISAFTERNOON?KAREN - THE SCHOOL WENT INTOLOCKDOWN AROUND 10:30 THISMORNING.DOWNTOWN VINITA - ALSO GOINGINTO LOCKDOWN WHILE POLICEINVESTIGATED THIS THREAT.BOTH AREAS ARE NOW OPEN.AND THE SCENE IS CLEARING UP.STUDENTS STARTED LEAVING THESCHOOL AROUND 3 THIS AFTERNOON.WHEN 2 WORKS FOR YOU SPOKE WITHA SCHOOL EMPLOYEE - THEY TOLD USTHEY HAD LOCKED DOORS AND TURNEDOFF LIGHTS TO KEEP STUDENTSSAFE.WE DO KNOW ONE SUSPECT IS INCUSTODY.LOCAL AUTHORITIES TELL US THEYARE IN CONTACT WITH A SECONDSUSPECT - BUT THEY DON'T BELIEVEIT'S A CREDIBLE THREAT.THERE ARE STILL A LOT OFQUESTIONS SURROUNDING THISTHREAT.POLICE TELL US THEY HAVE NOOTHER INFORMATION AT THIS TIME -BUT WE WILL CONTINUE REACHINGOUT TO GET THOSE ANSWERS FORYOU.OUR VINCENT HILL HAS BEENFOLLOWING THIS ALL DAY... ANDHAS REACTION FROM A CONCERNEDPARENTVINCENT?STUDENTS AND PARENTS REUNITEDAFTER WHAT SOME TELL ME SEEMEDLIKE AN ETERNITY.A LINE OF CARS WITH ANXIOUSPARENTS LINED THE STREET NEARVANITA HIGH SCHOOL FOR HOURS.THOSE PARENTS GATHERED TOGETHERAND COULD ONLY WATCH AND HOPEFOR THE BEST ONLY ABLE TO TALKTO THEIR CHILD THROUGH TEXTMESSAGE.

AFTER SEVERAL HOURSSTUDENTS WERE SEEN WALKING OUTOF THE SCHOOL.

A SIGN THATEVERYTHING WAS CLEAR.ONE PARENT I SPOKE TO SAYS HECREDITS LAW ENFORCEMENT FORKEEPING HIS SON SAFE."I was here within just a fewminutes.

By the time I got here,law enforcement personnel wereon the job, had all the doorslocked down, all the entry waysgetting into the school covered.And since then, multiple lawenforcement agencies, firstresponders.

They've been hereand done a fabulous job.

Ican't commend them enough, theyhad this place locked down andsecured.

Even though it'sfrustrating, I felt really goodabout the job they're doing."WHILE WE WORK TO LEARN EXACTLYWHAT HAPPENED... PARENTS HERE