Odisha's famous and oldest 'Adivasi Mela 2021' has begun on January 26 in Bhubaneswar.

State Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the grand 'mela' through video conferencing on Tuesday.

The aim of the 'mela' is to introduce people from all over the world to the indigenous culture of the region, food, attire and myriad traditions of the tribes.

The 'Adivasi Mela 2021' has started from today and will end on February 09.

Special arrangements have been made for visitors in view of the pandemic.