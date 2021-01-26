Farmers' tractor rally: Vehicles vandalised by protestors at Nangloi-Najafgarh Rd

After hours of violence at Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, around two vehicles of Delhi Police including a riot control vehicle were vandalised by protesters.

Several other vehicles were also vandalised at the Nangloi-Najafgarh Road during the farmers' tractor rally which took place on January 26.

Internet services were suspended in the national capital at Delhi's border points-Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs due to intensifying clashes.

The tractor rally by farmers saw violence at several places in Delhi as protestors clashed with police and broke barricades.

Protesters breached the Red Fort premises and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts.

Violence erupted near the ITO area of the national capital as tractors driven by protestors tried to scare and even run over police personnel deployed in the area.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.