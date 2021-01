RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary meets Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur Border

A huge crowd of people gathered at Ghazipur border amid the ongoing farmers' protest on January 29.

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary arrived at the site to meet Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and other farmers.

Local administration asked farmer unions to vacate the border area.

The police took stringent action following the violence in Delhi during farmers' tractor rally.

Farmers are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.