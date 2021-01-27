Boy, 13, turns garden into ski jump in hope of making Winter Olympics

A sporty schoolboy is following in the snowy footsteps of his hero Eddie The Eagle Edwards – by ski-jumping in his back GARDEN.George Brown, 13, took up skiing after his hopes of making the British gymnastics team were dashed when he was aged nine.With the help of dad Stuart, he has converted the back garden of his home in Moseley, Birmingham, into a winter gym complete with a mini ski-jump on the back steps.After taking up the sport five years ago, George is now the country’s top skier in the under-14 category.He said: “I’m trying to imitate as best as I can the things I can't actually do at the moment like ski on slopes.