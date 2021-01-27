Watch: Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her birthday at midnight with Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill rang in her 28th birthday on January 27 in the presence of her family.

Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla also joined the midnight celebrations.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared the video of cake-cutting.

The Punjabi singer was seen in a white silk pyjamas, asking everyone to sing her the birthday song.

As Shahnaaz cut the cake, everyone including Sidharth sang the birthday song loud and clear.

Sidharth then took her by the arm, to the nearby swimming pool.

With help of another person, he swung her near the pool a few times and then threw her in.

A shocked Shehnaaz was left soaked in her night suit, but laughing through it all.

Watch the full video for more.