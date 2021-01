What COVID-19 revealed about US schools -- and 4 ways to rethink education | Nora Flanagan

The abrupt shift to online learning due to COVID-19 rocked the US education system, unearthing many of the inequities at its foundation.

Educator Nora Flanagan says we can reframe this moment as an opportunity to fix what's long been broken for teachers, students and families -- and shares four ways schools can reinvent themselves for a post-pandemic world.