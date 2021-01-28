All-New Hyundai KONA - A drive in Barcelona

With a strong, impactful design and uncompromised individuality, the Hyundai Kona compact SUV is designed to appeal to modern customers with active lifestyles.

The Kona joins Tucson, Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport in a growing line-up of Hyundai Motor SUVs, as the company continues to widen customer choice in the segment.

At the world premiere of its new B-segment SUV, Hyundai Motor reaffirmed its promise to deliver SUVs that feature progressive design with high interior refinement and spaciousness.