How the US can protect its democracy

As Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, the country's much treasured democracy is under global scrutiny.

The storming of the Capital Building in Washington DC and Donald Trump’s refusal to accept election defeat shocked many.

For some people around the world, watching the recent events and violence in the US drew comparisons with similar situations back home.We asked people in Afghanistan, Kenya and South Sudan for their take on the US’s standing in the world right now.

For context - Afghanistan, which was invaded by US forces in 2001, has had a string of contested elections.

Most recently in 2019, both election candidates claimed victory, amidst claims of vote rigging.

Kenya has had a similar experience, along with political violence.

South Sudan recently suffered a seven year long civil war.