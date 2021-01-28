Swayne rejects call to apologise for lockdown comments

Conservative MP Sir Desmond Swayne has refused to apologise for comments in which he encouraged anti-lockdown campaigners to "persist" with their protests.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the MP was "out of order" for making the "unacceptable" comments and urged him to issue a full retraction and apology.

The New Forest West MP said it is "monstrous" to suggest he was encouraging people to break the law or refuse a vaccine.

Report by Jonesia.

