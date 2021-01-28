Swayne rejects call to apologise for lockdown comments
Swayne rejects call to apologise for lockdown comments

Conservative MP Sir Desmond Swayne has refused to apologise for comments in which he encouraged anti-lockdown campaigners to "persist" with their protests.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the MP was "out of order" for making the "unacceptable" comments and urged him to issue a full retraction and apology.

The New Forest West MP said it is "monstrous" to suggest he was encouraging people to break the law or refuse a vaccine.

Report by Jonesia.

