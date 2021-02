Low BAME vaccine take-up ‘concerning and disappointing’

Conservative minister James Cleverly says it is “concerning and disappointing that the UK’s black communities seem to be the lowest in the take-up from the vaccine.” Black MPs from across the political spectrum have joined together to make a video in a bid to increase the number of people getting vaccinated.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn