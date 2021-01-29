Budget 2021: Stocks to lookout for, what are the key expectations | Oneindia News

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget 2021 on Feb 1st, lets take a look at the stocks likely be in focus.

The automotive industry expects a boost in stocks ahead of Budget 2021.

Increased spending on the infra and rural sectors will also boost the fortunes of automakers.

Urban infrastructure and real estate are expected to get more funds for development.

The Pesticides Manufacturers and Formulators Association of India expects a reduction in GST rates.

Dalal Street analysts are expecting exemption in the dividend distribution tax, which may benefit Indian IT companies that pay healthy dividends.

#Budget2021 #Stocks2021 #DalalStreet