SPONGEBOB MOVIE 2021

SPONGEBOB MOVIE 2021 Official trailer Plot synopsis: SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick, and the Bikini Bottom gang star in their most epic adventure movie yet!

When SpongeBob's beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City.

On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship.

Stay after the credits for an all-new mini-movie!

Directed by Tim Hill starring Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, Danny Trejo, Reggie Watts, Snoop Dogg, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Carolyn Lawrence, Mary Jo Catlett, Lori Alan release date March 4, 2021 (on VOD and Paramount Plus)