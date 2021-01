The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Nickelodeon animated movie The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, directed by Tim Hill.

It stars Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Matt Berry, Snoop Dogg, Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, Keanu Reeves, Danny Trejo and Reggie Watts.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Release Date: March 4, 2021

