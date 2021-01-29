Binman sacked after being caught on CCTV kicking over a child's snowman

A yob binman who was sacked after being caught on CCTV kicking over a child's snowman has refused to apologise - branding the boy's parents "snowflakes".Three-year-old Joseph Taylor was left in floods of tears after watching the grinning thug boot the head off his 7ft-tall creation with a Bruce Lee-style kick.The youngster and his six-year-old sister Amelia and their friends had built the snowman outside their homes last Sunday (24/1).On Tuesday (26/1) Joseph was watching the binmen collect the rubbish from his home in Tupsley, Hereford, but cried out when he saw it attacked.