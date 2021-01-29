'Will not let Parliament run from Feb 01 if farmers' issue isn't resolved,' says Congress MP

Congress Punjab MP Ravneet Singh Bittu informed that they will not let Parliament run from February 01 until the issues of farmers are not resolved and they get victory.

He further asked them that with so much happening how do they sleep at night.

"17 out of 19 parties boycotted President's address today, don't they feel ashamed of themselves?

How do they sleep at night?

We will not let Parliament run from Monday onwards until the farmers' issues are resolved and they win," said MP Ravneet Singh Bittu while speaking to ANI on January 29.