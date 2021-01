Needle shortages hamper vaccinations in France

Laurent Fignon, a geriatric doctor in the south of France, is having to improvise as he gives shots of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech to care home residents and health staff.

It's because supplies of the right needles and syringes are running short, a problem impacting vaccinations in France, Germany, and Switzerland.

Emer McCarthy reports.