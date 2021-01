Mumbai local to open for public: Know all details and timings| Oneindia News

After remaining shut for months, Local trains will operate for the general public in Mumbai beginning from February 1.

The local train services, which are regarded as Mumbai's lifeline, shall be open for the public in three slots-- from 07:00 in the morning, then again from 12:00pm to 04:00 pm in the afternoon and from 09:00 pm till the closure of train services in an attempt to control crowds as per a recent Maharashtra government order.

