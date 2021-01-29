Kraft Creates Candy-Flavored Mac and Cheese for Valentine’s Day.
Kraft-Heinz announced the new creation on Jan.
27.
To show you how much we love you, we made you something special for Valentine’s Day, Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
This limited-edition flavor boost will romance your noodles with a new pink color and make them taste like candy, Kraft-Heinz, via statement.
The Valentine’s Day concoction gets its themed hue from a packet of powder that contains beetroot and carrot concentrates.
.
The packet’s candy flavor comes from a mix of fructose, natural flavors and vanilla extract.
.
These neon noodles can only be won via an online contest that runs now through Feb.
8.
.
A thousand lucky winners in the U.S. will receive a box of Original Mac & Cheese and a packet of pink, candy-flavored powder.