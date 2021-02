Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar with Kristen Wiig - Official "Getaway" Trailer

Check out the official "Getaway" trailer for the comedy movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, directed by Josh Greenbaum.

It stars Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Damon Wayans Jr., Vanessa Bayer, Fortune Feimster and Rose Abdoo.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Release Date: February 12, 2021 After you watch Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar let us know your review.

