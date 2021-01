EU invoking Article 16 is an ‘incredible act of hostility’

The EU has moved to prevent Northern Ireland from being used as a back door to funnel coronavirus vaccine from the bloc into the rest of the UK.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster branded the EU's triggering of Article 16 of Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol to stop unfettered flow of inoculations from the EU into the region an "incredible act of hostility".

Report by Thomasl.

