Arlene Foster: EU decision to trigger Article 16 of Brexit's NI Protocol 'incredible act of hostility'

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster branded the EU’s triggering of Article16 of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol to stop unfettered flow ofinoculations from the EU into the region an “incredible act of hostility”.

MsFoster spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Office ministerMichael Gove about the issue on Friday evening, and called for a “robustresponse” from the UK Government.