VA Southern Nevada gives 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

"10-THOUSAND- TH"...DOSE OF THE COVID-19 VACCINETODAY.13 ACTION NEWS WAS THERE TOCAPTURE THAT MILESTONE.AS OF YESTERDAY, THE SOUTHERNNEVADA V-A SAYS...THEY ARE OUT-PERFORMING V-A'SACROSS THE COUNTRY...WHEN IT COMES TO THE RATE ATWHICH THEY ARE VACCINATINGVETERANS...AND THEIR OWN HEALTH CAREWORKERS.TODAY..IT APPEARS O-J SIMPSON GOT THECOVID-19 VACCINE.THE 73-YEAR-OL