Monday, January 18, 2021

Pfizer shoots for 2 billion doses by the end of the year

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Two billion doses by the end of the year.

Pfizer says that's the goal at least as they work to ramp up production and global distribution of their COVID-19 vaccine.

