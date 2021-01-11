Pfizer shoots for 2 billion doses by the end of the year

Pfizer says that's the goal at least as they work to ramp up production and global distribution of their COVID-19 vaccine.

PART OF IT HASTO DO WITH A LABEL CORRECTION.THE LABELS INITIALLY SAID EACHVIAL HAD FIVE DOSES - - BUT ITWAS DISCOVERED THERE WASACTUALLY ENOUGH FOR SIX DOSES.AS OF YESTERDAY - -MORE THAN 32MILLION DOSES HAVE SHIPPEDAROUND THE WORLD.SHAPING OUR WORLD'S FUTURE.HOW THE ONGOING PANDEMIC