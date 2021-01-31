Farmers’ Protests: CEA Subramanian calls it political economy | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury, Chief Economic Advisor, Krishnamurthy Subramanian spoke on the Centre’s three farm laws amid the ongoing farmer’s agitation.

Subramanian said, “I think the PM Kisan Yojana, which is directed at small and marginal farmers has provided a safety net.” He added, “In a democracy, there is the politics as well.

If you compare the income of farmers in states like Punjab and Haryana with those in other states, you’ll notice the farmers from Punjab and Haryana are far richer.

I think the reform enables the small and marginal farmers to benefit significantly.” Watch the full video for more.