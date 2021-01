BJP had to post distorted video of Kejriwal to establish credibility of farm laws: Sisodia

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 31 said, "Yesterday, BJP and its spokesperson posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal stating benefits of farm laws.

I was furious over it but also felt sad for BJP that it had to post distorted video clip of Arvind to establish credibility of the laws."