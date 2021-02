Odisha girl praised by PM Modi for mastering Pattachitra art

During his first Mann ki Baat of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Bhagyashree Sahu, an engineering student from Odisha's Rourkela, for her paintings on soft stones, waste glass bottles and other waste materials.

She learned Pattachitra paintings in last few months during COVID-19 lockdown and mastered the art.

Bhagyashree also organises workshops to promote this subject.

Hailing from Sector 19 in Odisha's Rourkela, Sahu is an M Tech student studying in Dhenkanal.

Speaking to ANI, Sahu said, "I developed an interest in this after visiting Raghurajpur in Puri.

I then honed stone art in the lockdown.

It is an honour to be mentioned by him."