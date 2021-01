Ahmedabad starts 2nd phase of vaccination

Gujarat's Ahmedabad city went into second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 virus.

In this phase, police officials and home guards, who are part of the frontline workforce, are included.

City collector Sandip Sangle was also present at the event.

Several police officials and home guards took shots of the vaccine.

These officials, during the pandemic, were in open risking their lives when people were in their houses during lockdown.