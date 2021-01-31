Watch: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with team ahead of Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posed with her team on Sunday ahead of the Union Budget.

Sitharaman will deliver her promised budget on Monday like no other that is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbors.

As India emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, the ninth budget under the Modi government, including an interim one, is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.

