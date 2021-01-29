‘India witnessing V-shaped recovery’: Highlights of Economic Survey 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday.

The Union Budget 2021 will be presented on February 1, Monday.

Chief Economic Advisor Dr. KV Subramanian said that the ‘V-shaped recovery’ has been done.

Subramanian said that the resilience of the Indian economy mirrors the resilience of the Indian Cricket Team.

As per the economic survey, an economic contraction for fiscal 2021 is projected at 7.7 percent.

Also, India is expected to have a current account surplus of 2 percent of GDP this fiscal.

