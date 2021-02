Winter storms bring good ski conditions and crowds to ski resorts

PERFECT SKI CONDITIONSAROUND THE STATE - THE SIERRA ATTAHOE SKI RESORT HADTO TURN PEOPLE AWAY.HITTING CAPACITY BEFORE 9 A-M ONSATURDAY.THE SKI RESORT LIMITING HOW MANYPEOPLE HIT THE SLOPESBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.IT'S PART OF THE REASON WHY THEYHIT THEIR LIMIT SO FAST.BUT MORE SNOW MEANS MORE SPACEAND OTHER AREAS ARE ABLETO OPEN UP."WE'RE HOPING FOR EVEN MORETERRAIN TO OPEN UP SO OTHERS CANCOMEAND RECREATE WITH US."THESE AREAS EXPECTING TO BE BUSYAGAIN TODAY... APOSSIBLY EVEN THROUGH THISWEEK WITH MORE SNOW IN STORE.SKI RESORTS RECOMMEND IF YOU'REGOING TO COME.,..

COMEEARLY.CHINA PEAK MOUNTAIN RESORTANNOUNCED THEYARE WELCOMING GUESTS THISWEEKEND..

AFTER HIGHWAY 168REOPENED FOR TRAVEL.THE RESORT SAYS THEY'VE RECEIVED5 TO 6 FEET OF SNOW OVER THEPAST WEEK.THEY WANT TO REMIND SKIERS TOSTAY SAFE IF THEY PLAN ONVISITING .AND IF YOU DO ATTEND..

BE SURETO CHECK THEIR WEBSITE OR CALLCALTRANS FOR ROAD CONDITIONS.THE PARK WAS UNABLE TO OPENFRIDAY..

DUE TO HIGHWAY 168BEING CLOSED..

BUTAGAIN..

THATHIGHWAY IS NOW OPEN.