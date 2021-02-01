‘Misinformed’: Agriculture minister counters Sharad Pawar over farm laws

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar countered NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s tweets over farm laws.

Tomar said that the ex-agriculture minister was 'misinformed'.

"Sharad Pawar has been vocal on agricultural issues.

He tried to improve agriculture when he was the minister.

His tweets today were disappointing.

Farm laws are to provide better prices to farmers.

This bill doesn’t affect APMC or MSP,” Tomar said.

Speaking on the laws, Sharad Pawar had said that the farm laws restrict powers of Mandi system.

Pawar had tweeted that the new laws will adversely impact MSP procurement.